World Embassy of Iran in Belgrade: We will respond The Embassy of Iran in Belgrade issued a statement regarding the explosion of the "Mercer Street". Source: B92 Saturday, August 7, 2021 | 00:04 Tweet Share Tanjug/AP Photo/Vahid Salemi

"Iran, as the country with the longest coastline in the Persian Gulf and the Sea of Oman, has always supported free navigation in this region, contributing to the free passage of ships, which is very important to us. At the same time, we condemn all terrorist acts and attacks on merchant ships," the statement said.



Iran was accused of attacking "Mercer Street" by the Israeli and American regimes who failed to provide any kind of solid, documented, acceptable reason whatsoever.



"These allegations are not supported by credible information and any kind of independent and valid investigation; therefore, we strongly reject these allegations and warn of any adventurous acts, use of force, or threat of use of force by the United States and Israel. We will respond to any attack aimed at the interests of the Islamic Republic of Iran and their population wherever they might happen" it was concluded.



In addition to this, Iran has decided to reject any participation in this incident and considers that the allegations about Iran's involvement is biased, unfounded, and untrue.



"In today's world, it is very easy for a person or state to sabotage and accuse another state. Israel has made great efforts to sabotage this path, especially since the Biden administration took a new approach to Iran and the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA)," it was noted.



These actions are assessed as a kind of conspiracy by Israel to influence the current process of negotiations between Iran and P4 + 1 in Vienna.



"Therefore, one of their goals is to sabotage the path of nuclear negotiations and international cooperation and interaction, especially after the new Iranian government takes office. The Israelis have repeatedly stressed and said they will block the new nuclear agreement. The conspiracy also occurred in a situation where the new government in Iran will start working in the coming days, " it was noted.



Previous warnings regarding the presence of the Israeli regime in any part of the world were repeated with a concern that they will cause insecurity and instability in the region.



After the normalization of Israel's relations with the UAE and Bahrain, tensions, and instability in the Persian Gulf and the Sea of Oman have increased.



"The Islamic Republic of Iran has always defended peace and security in the region as well as safe and free navigation in these waters. Unfortunately, the presence of foreign countries with huge quantities of weapons, equipment and personnel has not improved security at all, but has become a major cause of insecurity in the Persian Gulf and the Sea of Oman," the statement said.



"We wonder why these countries that have accused Iran are silent when terrorist attacks are being carried out on Iranian merchant ships in the Persian Gulf, the Red Sea, and open waters (more than 11 times) and why no one condemned these attacks on Iranian ships? Why no action was taken against the terrorist attack carried out, such as the assassination of the martyr Fakhrizadeh or the attack on the Natanz facility by Israel? "Iran, meanwhile, has shown extreme restraint in responding to attacks on Iranian targets and interests, and the United States and the West are supporting that by keeping silent," it was stated.



In addition to this, it should be examined who has benefited from the incident, when nuclear negotiations and the beginning of the work of the new government in Iran is being conducted at the same time.



"Therefore, it makes no sense for Iran to take these measures before its new government starts its mandate. This incident took place in international waters and the Islamic Republic of Iran is also looking for those who stand behind it," they said.



It should be reminded that the Israeli Prime Minister on Sunday directly blamed Iran for the attack by unmanned aerial vehicles on an oil tanker off the coast of Oman.



Two people were killed in the attack, threatening covert retaliation, while Tehran denied involvement in the attack.