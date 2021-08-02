World In Sydney, the "war" is going on: The army goes door to door VIDEO Soldiers are deployed on the streets of the Australian city of Sydney today to ensure that those infected with coronavirus respect quarantine. Source: Beta Monday, August 2, 2021 | 14:25 Tweet Share Foto: EPA-EFE/JOEL CARRETT

About 300 soldiers arrived in Sydney at the request of the state police of New South Wales.



They will deliver food packages and check door to door that quarantine is being respected. The closure measures are in force in Sydney for five weeks and should last until the end of August.



City officials are trying to stop the spread of the delta strain of coronavirus, with more than 3.600 cases recorded since mid-June. In the city of Brisbane in the state of Queensland, the authorities have decided that the restrictions will remain in force.



Australia had more than 34.000 coronavirus cases and 925 deaths.