Terrible images in Turkey; Growing number of dead, tourists are fleeing by boat VIDEO

Eight people were killed in large fires that engulfed Turkey, and at least 27 people were hospitalized due to sustained injuries.

Firefighters are battling seven more fires.



More than 120 fires have been brought under control.



According to the world media, the firefighters are fighting for the fifth day to control the fire that continues to threaten the summer resorts.



Over the weekend, tourists, hotel staff and locals had to be evacuated by sea from the popular destinations of Bodrum and Marmaris, with the help of private boat owners.



Asked if she thought the fires were to blame for the great heat this year, a Marmaris resident said: "I don't know. It's different."

turkey is burning, people and animals are dying, houses are getting destroyed. They dont have enough fire fighting planes to stop it, so please lets help them and spread the knews around the world #helpturkey pic.twitter.com/PstCjjLNlW — ItsMeG (@forskatermiyy) August 2, 2021

"I have never seen anything like this before. There have been small fires before, but I have never seen destruction," she said.



Investigators are trying to determine if any of the fires were set.



Tourists are evacuated by boats.

Turkey is going through one of the most difficult periods in its history with dangerous fires that engulfed the entire country People and animals die while fighting fires Help our people and our brothers in Turkey #helpturkey pic.twitter.com/jex5Cp4dur — 🇯🇴 🇹🇷حاكم محمد العلي أبو الغنم (@AlghanamHakem) August 2, 2021

The cause of the fire is still being speculated. Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said one of the fires was caused by children.



The Turkish president visited some of the most endangered areas and declared a state of natural disaster in the affected areas, and promised help. He also addressed the possible causes of the fire. "I'll rip your heart out when we find out who you are. There are already some clues and we'll do whatever it takes."



The government is the target of criticism because the fire-fighting planes are not in function, but three rented Russian planes are putting out the fire. Erdogan said that planes also arrived from Ukraine, Russia, Azerbaijan, Croatia and Spain.