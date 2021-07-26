World 0

The call has been sent: Let's get ready for war in the fall

Kyiv should be ready to liberate the territory of Donbas in the fall.

Source: Sputnik
Foto: EPA-EFE / DAVE MUSTAINE
Foto: EPA-EFE / DAVE MUSTAINE

Former Deputy Minister for the Temporarily Occupied Territories of Ukraine, Kiriya Grinchak, told "Obozrevatel" TV.

"I would like that to happen via political and diplomatic forms, but the army should be prepared for the potential use of weapons to liberate its territory," Grinchak said. According to him, the participation of Russians living in Donbas in the elections for the State Duma speaks of Moscow's alleged intention to "annex" this territory. Earlier, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said that the possession of both passports, both Russian and Ukrainian, does not bother the residents of Donbas to participate in the elections.

