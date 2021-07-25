World Undiscovered data on COVID-19 could have saved millions of lives: "World had to know" Since the outburst of COVID-19, the scientific journal "Lancet" had an exclusive approach to the works confirming transmission of pathogens from human to human. Source: Sputnik Sunday, July 25, 2021 | 17:33 Tweet Share EPA-EFE/Giuseppe Lami

However, the British magazine hid it, writes the "Daily Mail", referring to the book by the British scientist Jeremy Farrar, as "Sputnik" reports.



Farrar pointed out that they started drawing attention to the new virus in China at the end of 2019, when the first cases were registered in Wuhan.



The Lancet was apparently under pressure from the Chinese authorities, who did not want the information to spread, he claims.



In his opinion, the information that was known to the publishers at the time of the outbreak of the pandemic could have stopped the increase in the number of infected people and saved millions of lives.



However, "Lancet" did not publish the first research of Chinese doctors in the moments when "every second was important" and did not accept the advice of leading epidemiologists.



According to the magazine, Farrar did not disclose any evidence that the virus can be spread by those who suffer from coronavirus without showing any symptoms.



"The world had to find out right away… Speedy reaction is perhaps more important than anything else in times of epidemics," Farrar concluded.