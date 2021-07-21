World 0

Apocalyptic images, city under water - at least 12 dead VIDEO / PHOTO

Heavy rain has caused severe floods in parts of central China.

Source: B92, Tanjug
Share
Tanjug/Chinatopix Via AP
Tanjug/Chinatopix Via AP

Large areas of land in the central Chinese province of Henan were under water.

The capital, Zhengzhou, was hit the hardest after being hit by the deadly rains, as meteorologists said, "worst in the last 1.000 years".

At least 12 people died as a result of the floods.

Tanjug/Feng Xiaomin/Xinhua via AP
Tanjug/Feng Xiaomin/Xinhua via AP

Zhengzhou is a city of 12 million inhabitants on the banks of the Yellow River, and 100.000 people have been evacuated to safety, the Xinhua news agency reported, quoting the local government.

Tanjug/Chinatopix Via AP
Tanjug/Chinatopix Via AP

A large number of members of the army and 6.000 firefighters were deployed to the disaster zone for rescue.

Tanjug/Chinatopix Via AP
Tanjug/Chinatopix Via AP

Unprecedented rainstorms caused floods, and a dam collapsed not far from the city. Hundreds of people were trapped in buildings and hotels. Rescuers have safely evacuated over 100 children and the elderly, and rescue and evacuation efforts are still ongoing.

Numerous trains across Henan have been canceled, some highways have been closed, and flights have been suspended or delayed.

From Saturday evening to Tuesday afternoon, 617.1 milliliters of rain per square meter fell, which is almost at the level of the annual average of 640.8 milliliters.

Read more
Comments 0
Read
Send your comment

World

Anger slowly grows

More than 13 million Australians, or about half the population, are in the lockdown after the latest restrictive measures introduced due to delta strain.

World Wednesday, July 21, 2021 09:09 Comments: 0
EPA-EFE JAMES ROSS

Israel under attack

Two rockets launched from Lebanon early this morning alerted northern Israel, where alarm sirens could be heard.

World Tuesday, July 20, 2021 08:37 Comments: 0
Ilustracija, foto: EPA/MAXIM SHIPENKOV
page 1 of 22 go to page