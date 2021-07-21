World Apocalyptic images, city under water - at least 12 dead VIDEO / PHOTO Heavy rain has caused severe floods in parts of central China. Source: B92, Tanjug Wednesday, July 21, 2021 | 11:19 Tweet Share Tanjug/Chinatopix Via AP

Large areas of land in the central Chinese province of Henan were under water.



The capital, Zhengzhou, was hit the hardest after being hit by the deadly rains, as meteorologists said, "worst in the last 1.000 years".



At least 12 people died as a result of the floods.

Tanjug/Feng Xiaomin/Xinhua via AP

Zhengzhou is a city of 12 million inhabitants on the banks of the Yellow River, and 100.000 people have been evacuated to safety, the Xinhua news agency reported, quoting the local government.

NOW - Severe floods hit #Zhengzhou, the capital of Henan province, in central China. Streets flooded, people are trapped in the subway, their homes, and vehicles.pic.twitter.com/5yYC0lmZk3 — Disclose.tv 🚨 (@disclosetv) July 20, 2021

Tanjug/Chinatopix Via AP

A large number of members of the army and 6.000 firefighters were deployed to the disaster zone for rescue.

Tanjug/Chinatopix Via AP

Unprecedented rainstorms caused floods, and a dam collapsed not far from the city. Hundreds of people were trapped in buildings and hotels. Rescuers have safely evacuated over 100 children and the elderly, and rescue and evacuation efforts are still ongoing.



Numerous trains across Henan have been canceled, some highways have been closed, and flights have been suspended or delayed.



From Saturday evening to Tuesday afternoon, 617.1 milliliters of rain per square meter fell, which is almost at the level of the annual average of 640.8 milliliters.