Apocalyptic images, city under water - at least 12 dead VIDEO / PHOTO
Heavy rain has caused severe floods in parts of central China.Source: B92, Tanjug
Large areas of land in the central Chinese province of Henan were under water.
The capital, Zhengzhou, was hit the hardest after being hit by the deadly rains, as meteorologists said, "worst in the last 1.000 years".
At least 12 people died as a result of the floods.
7月20日晚，郑州暴雨地铁5号线一车厢多人被困，水位淹过肩膀。根据郑州地铁晚上发布的消息，受持续暴雨影响，郑州地铁全线网车站已暂停运营服务，消防人员正在救援。 pic.twitter.com/wCiz7TGhki— The Paper 澎湃新闻 (@thepapercn) July 20, 2021
Zhengzhou is a city of 12 million inhabitants on the banks of the Yellow River, and 100.000 people have been evacuated to safety, the Xinhua news agency reported, quoting the local government.
NOW - Severe floods hit #Zhengzhou, the capital of Henan province, in central China. Streets flooded, people are trapped in the subway, their homes, and vehicles.pic.twitter.com/5yYC0lmZk3— Disclose.tv 🚨 (@disclosetv) July 20, 2021
A large number of members of the army and 6.000 firefighters were deployed to the disaster zone for rescue.
Unprecedented rainstorms caused floods, and a dam collapsed not far from the city. Hundreds of people were trapped in buildings and hotels. Rescuers have safely evacuated over 100 children and the elderly, and rescue and evacuation efforts are still ongoing.
Numerous trains across Henan have been canceled, some highways have been closed, and flights have been suspended or delayed.
From Saturday evening to Tuesday afternoon, 617.1 milliliters of rain per square meter fell, which is almost at the level of the annual average of 640.8 milliliters.