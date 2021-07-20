World Israeli army launches artillery towards Lebanon in response to rocket fire The Israeli military said its artillery shelled southern Lebanon early this morning in response to two rockets fired from Lebanon into Israeli territory. Source: Beta/AP Tuesday, July 20, 2021 | 09:48 Tweet Share Foto: EPA-EFE/ABIR SULTAN

As stated, the air defense intercepted one of the missiles, and the other fell on the open area. There were no reports of injuries or damage.



Rocket fire from Lebanon is the first such cross-border incident since May when Palestinian extremists fired rockets at Israel during the 11-day war between the Israeli military and extremists Hamas, which rules in the Gaza Strip.



Israeli Defense Minister Benny Gantz said Lebanon was responsible for the rocket fire during the night, announcing that "Israel will act against any threat to its sovereignty and its citizens."



"We will not allow the social, political and economic crisis in Lebanon to turn into a security threat to Israel," Gantz said. Lebanon is facing major crises, including an economic collapse, which has raised concerns about the strengthening of militant tendencies.



The incident came hours after a Syrian military official said that Israel carried out air strikes near the Syrian city of Aleppo in the north. The Syrian state news agency reported that the air defense intercepted most of the missiles. The opposition Syrian Observatory for Human Rights, based in Great Britain, which monitors the civil war in that country, announced that the target of the Israeli strikes were weapons depots belonging to pro-Iranian extremist organizations in the region.



Israel has carried out several attacks on Syria in recent years, targeting Iranian forces and convoys of weapons intended for pro-Iranian Hezbollah in Lebanon. The Israeli military rarely commented on the strikes.