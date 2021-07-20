World Israel under attack Two rockets launched from Lebanon early this morning alerted northern Israel, where alarm sirens could be heard. Source: Tanjug Tuesday, July 20, 2021 | 08:37 Tweet Share Ilustracija, foto: EPA/MAXIM SHIPENKOV

The Israeli army announced that it responded to the attack with artillery fire, Reuters reports. Other agencies report that no one was injured, nor was any material damage done.



One of the rockets was shot down by the air defense, and the other fell on an uninhabited area, the army added.



Israel fought in 2006 against Hezbollah, which has a stronghold in southern Lebanon, and has advanced missiles in its arsenal, the British agency adds.



After the war between Israel and Hezbollah ended 15 years ago, the border is mostly peaceful.



Smaller Palestinian factions in Lebanon have sporadically opened fire on Israel in the past.