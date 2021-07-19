World Chaos has reached Kyiv - the river flows through the subway tunnels VIDEO / PHOTO The streets and subway stations in Kyiv are flooded with water due to heavy rain, the city is stuck in traffic jams. Source: B92 Monday, July 19, 2021 | 14:40 Tweet Share Ilustracija Profimedia

Wind gusts reach 24 meters per second.



There are no reports of casualties, and according to the footage, rivers flow through the subway tunnels.

В Киеве затопило метро. Вода попала в кассовый зал, станция временно закрыта, - ФОТО, ВИДЕОhttps://t.co/Jinwn1M8w4

Вода почти по пояс: в Киеве одна из станций метро ушла под воду. И это далеко не всё, что натворила сегодняшняя гроза pic.twitter.com/p4pfqsOGRm — Kyiv44ua (@kyiv44ua) July 19, 2021

The subway operator in Kyiv announced that a heavy downpour hit Ukraine’s capital, leading to a temporary closure of the Beresteiska and Akademmistechko subway stations as massive water currents raged down the stairs leading to the stations’ entrance, as Ukinform reports.



Some streets are also under water, and according to photos published on social networks, cars are floating in the water.

