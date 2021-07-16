World The end? NATO ended its military mission in Afghanistan after almost two decades. Source: index.hr Friday, July 16, 2021 | 21:56 Tweet Share Shutterstock/ Trent Inness

This was announced by the DPA agency, based on several diplomatic and military sources.



The foreign troops that are still in the country, American and Turkish, after the departure of most NATO soldiers, are exclusively under the supervision of their national chains of command, the sources said.



This means that the bloodiest military mission in the history of the Alliance is coming to an end.



The decision not to officially announce the end of the military mission is related to the fact that the operational plan is still in force, the DPA explains. The United States entered Afghanistan after the September 11, 2001 terrorist attacks, and the Allies soon followed suit.



Washington then launched the NATO mutual defense clause for the first time.