World "I'll miss you, Angela. I truly will" VIDEO U.S. President Joe Biden stated, at a joint press conference with German Chancellor Angela Merkel, that he will miss her. Source: Tanjug Friday, July 16, 2021 | 11:34 Tweet Share Tanjug/AP Photo/Susan Walsh

Merkel, let us remind you, is leaving the position of German Chancellor.



"I know that the partnership between Germany and the United States will continue to go stronger on the foundation that you helped being built. On a personal note, I must tell you: I'll miss seeing you at our summits. I truly will," Biden told Merkel, German Bild reports.



By the way, German Chancellor Angela Merkel was the first European statesman to congratulate Biden on his inauguration on January 20.



She is on a farewell visit to the White House. When she meets with President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris, she’ll signal continuity and stability in the German-U.S. relationship.



It is also her last official visit to the United States, before she leaves the cabinet after the elections that will be held in Germany on September 26.



Merkel is the first woman to hold the position of Chancellor of Germany.