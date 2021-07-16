More than 1.000 people missing; "We have never seen such a catastrophe" PHOTO/VIDEO
Devastating floods in Germany and Belgium: More than a thousand people disappeared in just one area.Source: Tanjug
Chancellor Angela Merkel expressed her condolences to the victims of "the catastrophe, the scale of which will only be seen in the coming days."
More than 1.000 rescuers are helping the area, while authorities say it is too early to determine the extent of the damage.
Nine residents of the home for the disabled and two firefighters who assisted in the rescue operation were killed in the Rhineland-Palatinate District.
‼️‼️How have dozens died in flooding in Germany? - BBC News https://t.co/Hf9uuSdxMi via @YouTube @Politico @USATODAY @AP @MSNBC @NickRiccardi @Twitter @Reuters @WSJ @HuffPost @nytimes @CNN @Salon— monty montgomery (@3montMonty) July 16, 2021
Authorities in the Aachen district of West Germany said on Thursday night that they expected the death toll to rise, adding that about 1.300 people were listed as missing, but stressed that it should be borne in mind that there was damage to mobile networks, the Guardian reported.
In the city of Bad Neuenahr-Ahrweiler, several rescue missions have been carried out, and some are still ongoing.
People saving a fireman from drowning in Germany. pic.twitter.com/ssPDttFCJY— Kgoshi Ya Lebowa (@Marcellomj) July 16, 2021
"There are dead, people are missing, and many are still in danger. We have never seen a catastrophe like this, this is horrible," said the governor of the province of Rhineland-Palatinate, Malu Dreyer.
During her visit to Washington, Chancellor Angela Merkel said that Thursday was marked by fear, despair, suffering, and hundreds of thousands of people were suddenly faced with a catastrophe.
At least 40 people are dead and dozens are missing in Belgium and Germany after heavy flooding swept through parts of Europe. pic.twitter.com/O0SxBR1cJV— Serial Tweeper🕵🏿♂️ (@serialTweeper) July 16, 2021
“I express my condolences to all those who lost loved ones in the disaster, and I wholeheartedly stand by those who care about the fates of people listed as missing,” she said, adding that many people in Luxembourg and the Netherlands also suffer.
In Belgium, the number of deaths due to the floods has risen to nine, the "Guardian" reported, writing the Belgian news agency Belga.
🇩🇪Germany flooding: 1,300 assumed missing in Rhineland-Palatinate as deadly floods also hit Belgium, Netherlands, Luxembourg - CNN https://t.co/C0yVxNICM1 via @CNN #ClimateCrisis #ClimateEmergency #ClimateActionNow #floods #RecordRainfall— ValentinaSOS 💚 (@ValentinaSOS) July 16, 2021