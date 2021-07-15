World There are dead in Turkey and Belgium VIDEO At least five people have been killed and three are missing after heavy rains hit Turkey's northeastern Black Sea coast. Source: Tanjug Thursday, July 15, 2021 | 18:04 Tweet Share Tanjug/AP Photo/Valentin Bianchi

Heavy rainfall caused devastating floods and landslides.



A heavy downpour hit the province of Rize and caused the movement of cars and the collapse of a number of houses, reports the AP agency.



Heavy rains also closed access to dozens of villages and cut off electricity.

Turkey is shocked !! Devastating landslides and floods hit Rize ! https://t.co/SLm2XqBiLv via @YouTube — John David Reece (@johndavidreece6) July 15, 2021

Tanjug/AP Photo/Valentin Bianchi

The body of a 75-year-old woman was found among the ruins of her three-story house in Muradie district in Rize, while her husband and another man were reported missing.



Rescue teams sent to the region searched for a total of six people in three districts whose whereabouts are still unknown. As it is stated, search dogs and divers also help in the mission of rescuing and searching for the missing.



The Turkish Black Sea region is often hit by devastating rains and torrential floods.

Tanjug/AP Photo/Valentin Bianchi

Heavy rains also led to floods in Belgium, in which thousands of houses were destroyed and at least two people lost their lives.



"Our country is currently being hit by extreme rains. We deeply sympathize with all the affected families and local authorities," said Belgian Prime Minister Alexander de Croo. A state of emergency and evacuation have been declared in several provinces, including Liege and Namur, after water broke through riverbeds.



Some railway lines were stopped, and because of the water, the roads leading to the Netherlands were closed.



The Belgian authorities today activated the EU Civil Protection Mechanism, which enables the urgent delivery of material and personnel to the country for flood suppression. France immediately announced that it was sending a team of 40 rescuers and a helicopter to Belgium.



"My thoughts are with the families of the victims of the devastating floods in Belgium, Germany, Luxembourg and the Netherlands, and with all those who lost their homes. The EU is ready to help", European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said today.