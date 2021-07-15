World Famous Dutch journalist died - succumbed to injuries Well-known Dutch journalist of the Black Chronicle Peter R. de Vries, who was shot last week, succumbed to injuries sustained in the assassination. Source: B92 Thursday, July 15, 2021 | 15:55 Tweet Share Foto: Profimedia

De Vries was shot in the head, and was transported to the hospital after the attack. Despite the doctor's efforts to keep him alive, he passed away, reports Sputnik.



As a reminder, the attack occurred only a few minutes after he left the RTL building, where he participated in the popular television show "RTL Boulevard".

Foto: Profimedia

De Vries became famous in the early 1980s, for reporting the kidnapping of the millionaire brewer Freddy Heineken in 1983. From 1995 to 2012, he hosted a popular crime show for 17 years on Dutch televison, which covered well-known cases from the black chronicle.