World One country in Europe faces lockdown and introducing curfews After a sudden and large increase in the number of COVID-19 cases, some Spanish regions are gradually closing. Source: Tanjug Thursday, July 15, 2021 | 10:22 Tweet Share Tanjug/AP Photo/Felipe Dana

Indoor discos will not work, the working hours of stores are limited, as well as the number of customers, and curfew is introduced.



Catalonia, the epicenter of the fifth wave of the pandemic, is preparing to ask the regional judiciary for the green light to introduce curfew in the most affected cities, including Barcelona, Catalan media report.



Indoor discos will not work for at least 15 days, while a negative antigen or PCR test is necessary to attend outdoor events where more than 500 people gather.



Other regions have taken or are preparing to introduce similar measures. Valencia has reintroduced curfew from 1 a.m. to 6 a.m. and limited to 10 participants gathered in 32 places with more than 5.000 residents, according to an agreement with the highest regional court.



The government of the Canary Islands also wanted to take similar measures, which was prevented by the local judiciary.



The much more contagious delta variant has caused an exponential increase in cases in recent weeks, mostly among young people.