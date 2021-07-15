World Chaos in Germany; Storms, floods, 50 people went missing. There are dead VIDEO/PHOTO The storm hit West Germany, while due to heavy rains and floods, six houses collapsed. Source: B92, Tanjug Thursday, July 15, 2021 | 08:58 Tweet Share Foto: Tanjug/Roberto Pfeil/dpa via AP

Severe flooding and landslides hit Sauerland area of German state of North Rhine-Westphalia.



About 50 people are listed as missing.



A police spokesman in Koblenz confirmed that according to previous data, four people lost their lives under unidentified circumstances. Their bodies were found in different places.



Another 25 houses are at risk of collapsing in the Schuld district near Adenau, SVR television reported, referring to the local police, Bild reports.

Some places have been cut off from the world due to the heavy floods. Many citizens climbed to the roofs of their houses waiting for rescue teams to reach them by boat.

Two firefighters were killed and the army was deployed to help the endangered residents, Reuters reports. Rail, road and river traffic is interrupted and navigation is suspended on the Rhine.

Widespread flooding has hit eastern #Germany after severe thunderstorms passed over the region.

Storms already delivered large amounts of rain regionally on Tuesday. And the continued on Wednesday. Other parts of #Europe also affected by heavy rains.



Heavy rain is expected in southwestern Germany today, and according to the forecast, it is expected to rain until Friday night, the German meteorological service warned this morning.