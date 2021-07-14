World What did Putin really suggest to Biden?; "Inadmissible" Russia proposed to the United States that a joint declaration at the end of the Russia-US summit state that "any war" between the two countries is inadmissible. Source: Sputnik Wednesday, July 14, 2021 | 23:20 Tweet Share EPA-EFE/PETER KLAUNZER

However, it is not just a nuclear war, as indicated in the final document, a source in the Russian delegation, attending the summit of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization, told reporters, as reported by "Sputnik".



According to him, at the session of the Council of Ministers of Foreign Affairs of the member states of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization, which is being held in Dushanbe, the Russian side announced that the agreement between Russia and the United States from June 16 is not to allow nuclear war and to start a complex dialogue on strategic stability and future arms control - a significant step.



According to the source, the Russian delegation said that Moscow wanted to state in that statement that not only nuclear war with the United States, but also any other war, should not be allowed, taking into account the risks that could escalate into a nuclear conflict between Russia and the United States, but the two sides stopped at saying that nuclear war was inadmissible.



As the source added, the Russian delegation expressed hope that "the United States has no plans to start a conflict with Russia with the help of conventional weapons."



The Russian side announced at the session that Washington has been destroying the weapons control system for a long time, among other things, the United States withdrew from the Intermediate-Range Nuclear Forces (INF) Treaty and the Open Skies Agreement.



At the same time, it was pointed out that "thanks to the responsible position of the Joseph Biden administration, it was possible to preserve the Strategic Offensive Reductions Treaty (SORT)", which was extended for another five years.



It should be reminded that the summit of the presidents of Russia and the USA, Vladimir Putin and Joseph Biden, was held on June 16 in Geneva.