World Shocking video released; "Water, water? Please, we will die" VIDEO The BBC released shocking footage that testifies to the brutal treatment of migrants trying to reach the EU borders. "Water, water? We're going to die. Please." Source: B92 Tuesday, July 13, 2021 | 12:02

The BBC footage shows Greek border policemen pushing asylum seekers in an extremely brutal way, shooting in the air, not giving them water, insulting them... while poor people can barely keep their balance in an overcrowded boat that is on their way to the EU coast.



Human rights groups claim that thousands of people who went to the EU to seek asylum have been returned from the EU border, i.e. Greece to Turkey, in a particularly brutal way.



They were not even given a chance to ask for the asylum at all, the BBC stated in the description of the video, which is said to have originated near the Greek island of Lesbos, as well as that the signals of mobile phones that claimed the authenticity of the shocking videos were monitored.



"This is violence, people are putting themselves to a much graver risk than they already are," said one of the human rights activists.



The surviving migrant, on the other hand, says that they were exposed to deadly threats.



Furthermore, shocking scenes are related, which the BBC states were created by one of the asylum seekers from another boat. "Water? We have no water... We will die here with the baby... please, please..."