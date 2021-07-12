World The symbolic end of the war? The former commander-in-chief of the U.S. armed forces in Afghanistan, General Scott Miller, handed over the duty to General Frank McKenzie today. Source: Tanjug Monday, July 12, 2021 | 17:27 Tweet Share Foto: Shutterstock/BPTU

He handed over the duty during a solemn ceremony in Kabul, which brought the United States one step closer to the final end of the longest war in the history of America.



The handover took place as Taliban forces continued to march and occupy territories throughout Afghanistan.



U.S. General Frank McKenzie, who is taking over the duty, is the chief of the Central American Command, and his responsibility will be to conduct air operations in case the regular Afghan forces need support until the planned end of the withdrawal of American forces on August 31, Reuters reported.



General Mackenzie will command from Central Command headquarters in Tempe, Florida.



The handover took place in a well-established command center called Resolute Support, located in the heart of Kabul.



After the departure of General Miller to Kabul, another American admiral will remain who will manage the security of the U.S. diplomatic corps and the airport in Kabul.



The United States has announced that even after the withdrawal of its armed forces from Afghanistan, it will allocate about 4.4 billion dollars a year until the end of 2024 to help the Afghan military and security structures.