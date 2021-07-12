World 54.4 degrees; Fires rage, while the water evaporates before it touches the ground The fires are spreading through the western United States, which is affected by the heat wave with record temperatures in some areas. Source: Tanjug Monday, July 12, 2021 | 09:09 Tweet Share Tanjug/AP Photo/Noah Berger

Firefighters have a problem putting out the fire from the plane as the heat evaporates the water before it touches the ground.



Authorities have ordered the evacuation of the population from the affected places, and firefighters are trying to put out the fire under extremely difficult conditions, the BBC reported today.



On Saturday, two firefighters in Arizona were killed when their plane crashed while trying to put out the fire. A temperature record of 47.2 degrees was tied in Las Vegas on Saturday.



Firefighters fighting the fire say the air is so dry that the water released from the plane to put out the fire evaporates before it touches the ground. The hot heat wave is approaching record temperatures for the third day in a row, so 54 degrees were recorded in the desert Death Valley in California on Sunday, which was one of the warmest places on the planet, adds Reuters.



The thermometer in front of the Furnas Creek Visitor Center showed 56.6 degrees on Sunday around 16.00 local time, while the US National Meteorological Service measured 54.4 degrees on Saturday.

Tanjug/AP Photo/John Locher