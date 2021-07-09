World A massive string of devastating hacks makes cybersecurity a national security issue With a series of new cyber attacks by groups from Russia on U.S. companies, Russian President Vladimir Putin tested the determination of US President Joe Biden. Source: Radio Free Europe Friday, July 9, 2021 | 12:33 Tweet Share Foto: EPA-EFE/PETER KLAUNZER

According to Radio Free Europe, referring to the world media, this comes after the first man in America warned Moscow that it would face a proportionate response if the hacker attacks continue.



After meeting with top cybersecurity advisers on Wednesday, Biden said he would "deliver" Putin's response to a wave of ransomware attacks on US companies.



However, Biden's vague statement left it unclear whether he was planning another verbal warning to Putin, as during their summit in Geneva, or whether he would start with more aggressive options for dismantling the infrastructure used by Russian criminal groups, writes The New York Times, although that option carries significant risk because Russia may step up its actions.



The White House's argument is that the attacks originate from Russian territory, so it is Putin's responsibility to prevent them, and that the United States itself will do that if the Russian President won't. Putin denies that the attacks came from Russia and claims that the United States, with its cyber operations around the world, is the most active disruptive force on the Internet, but the New York Times points out that a large number of ransomware attacks come from Russia and that the software is often designed to avoid targets in the Russian-speaking area.



In recent days, a growing number of experts claim that the United States is facing such barrage attacks that it must retaliate with a stronger blow, even if it cannot control the response, the paper said, noting that Biden is under increasing pressure to take visible action - perhaps an attack to Russian servers or banks that enable their work, since he sent harsh warnings to Moscow that it would respond to cyber attacks on the United States with similar actions against Russia.



The latest attack, during the U.S. Independence Day holiday on July 4, was carried out by the group REvil, which uses the Russian language. The immediate victim was the company Kaseya, which provides software for thousands of smaller companies.



By breaking into Kaseya's software, REvil was able to take 1.500 companies hostage.



The cyber-breach emerged on Friday afternoon as companies across the US were clocking off for the long Independence Day weekend.



A preliminary assessment found that the ransomware attack over the weekend did not hit critical infrastructure, such as the power grid, water supply or the Internet itself, which Biden warned Putin was a red line. Putin is testing Biden's determination with a salvo of cyber attacks, the Times estimates, noting that the American president is under increasing pressure to act after it became known that an IT company working for the Republican National Committee (RNC) was the target of hacker attacks, suspected of having Kremlin support.



For the attack on the RNC, the U.S. security agencies pointed the finger at the Russian foreign intelligence service SVR, which also hacked the Democratic National Convention during the 2016 presidential elections.



The attack on the other side, the London paper points out in the analysis, is a plot that Moscow may not have been able to resist, which underscores its intention to sow confusion and mistrust.



The attack on the RNC increases the stakes, the Times estimates, since Biden warned Putin in Geneva that Russia will suffer serious consequences if Moscow continues to allow hackers from Russia to attack companies in 16 areas of "critical infrastructure".



Biden's opponents say that he gave the Kremlin a carte blanche for attacks on targets outside those categories.



Although the attack on Kaseya has caused less damage and disruption to critical industry than recent attacks, the very fact that the attack did occur is a worrying sign that Putin is ignoring Biden's demand to prevent cybercriminals from wreaking havoc worldwide, The Washington Post writes in an editorial.



The White House is working on a strategy for ransomware attacks, which should include deterring blackmail, regulating cryptocurrencies and preventing money laundering, while setting minimum security standards, along with other best practices for strengthening defense.



However, according to the newspapers' editors, the attack on Kaseya is a disturbing reminder that companies can never fully protect themselves.



In other words, defense is not enough - offensive measures are necessary, the liberal American paper estimates, stating that the most effective measures could come from Putin if he has any interest in preventing attacks, since the Kremlin is very efficient in enforcing the law when it wants.



However, Putin will do nothing if there are no consequences of inaction, and now it is up to the White House to make it clear what the consequences could be, the Washington Post writes, adding that they should not include only the usual sanctions, such as freezing assets or trade restrictions. The consequences must also include the aggressive dismantling of those gangs - in Russia, on its Internet and in the entire cyberspace over which it claims its sovereignty and where Putin probably does not want the American authorities to enter, the paper underlines.



Biden was not afraid to talk harshly with Putin and set expectations in front of him, but when the US President draws a clear red line, then he must impose it, writes the conservative Wall Street Journal in an editorial comment, emphasizing that the Russian President Putin is testing Biden's promise regarding cyber attacks. Biden indicated that the United States would react if it is determined that the Kremlin was to blame for the recent attacks.



A proportionate response risks further escalation, but after publicly drawing the red line, Biden has no other choice because otherwise, the paper writes, he will show Putin and other thugs around the world that the U.S. President does not keep his word.