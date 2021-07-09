World "Storm of all storms" arrives in New York; The city is already flooded PHOTO / VIDEO Several subway stations in New York are flooded, and many roads are impassable due to heavy rains that announce the arrival of Storm Elsa. Source: Jutarnji list Friday, July 9, 2021 | 12:15 Tweet Share EPA-EFE JASON SZENES EPA-EFE JASON SZENES

Elsa is currently advancing along the east coast of the United States after it brought heavy rains and strong winds to Florida.



In a series of thunderstorms over the city and surrounding areas on Thursday afternoon, a large amount of rain fell that the drainage system could not manage, the National Meteorological Service (NWS) announced.



The social network Twitter is flooded with footage of the floods, which show that some subway stations cannot even be reached due to the amount of water.

Some subway system ya got there. This is the 157th St. 1 line right now. @NYCMayor @BilldeBlasio pic.twitter.com/xyfTAUPPNu — Paullee 🤠 (@PaulleeWR) July 8, 2021

Some major roads, including the Bronx, have been temporarily closed, causing traffic chaos.



New York police also took to Twitter and shared footage of the driver being trapped in the water.

#HappeningNow Traffic Advisory, please avoid the Major Deegan Expressway in the v/o 179th Street due to severe flooding. #NYPD SRG is conducting rescue operations utilizing a barrier truck to remove stranded motorists from their vehicles. pic.twitter.com/wZnil61zqV — NYPD Special Ops (@NYPDSpecialops) July 8, 2021

The NWS warned of possible floods by Friday morning, with the expected arrival of heavy rains brought by tropical storm Elsa, while climatologists point out that such extreme phenomena will be more and more present due to climate change.

New York experiences flooding ahead of Tropical Storm #Elsa pic.twitter.com/VuLULhJrU5 — Markets Today (@marketstodays) July 9, 2021

"Extreme weather episodes like this will not go away," warned one of the candidates for mayor of New York, Catherine Garcia, adding that New York is especially "sensitive" to such phenomena, i.e. extreme rainfall due to outdated sewerage network and infrastructure, but also overcrowding of the city itself.