Panic at the NATO headquarters due to the Russian aircraft VIDEO
Spanish Prime Minster, Pedro Sánchez, and President of Lithuania, Gitanas Nausėda, were interrupted during a press conference at the NATO air base in Lithuania.Source: B92
That happened in the moment when the alarms announced that the Russian plane was spotted over the Baltic.
Nausėda was calm as they resumed moments later.
"As you can see - everything works perfectly. I can confirm that our plane was in the air in less than 15 minutes," he said.
Pedro Sánchez y Gitanas Nausèda, comparecían desde la base de Siauliai cuando se ha producido una alerta por la presencia de un avión no identificado. Todos los presentes han tenido que salir corriendo. https://t.co/icHe2Skye4 pic.twitter.com/1vkWiui7v2— RTVE Noticias (@rtvenoticias) July 8, 2021