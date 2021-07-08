World 0

Panic at the NATO headquarters due to the Russian aircraft VIDEO

Spanish Prime Minster, Pedro Sánchez, and President of Lithuania, Gitanas Nausėda, were interrupted during a press conference at the NATO air base in Lithuania.

Source: B92
Foto: EPA/YURI KOCHETKOV
Foto: EPA/YURI KOCHETKOV

That happened in the moment when the alarms announced that the Russian plane was spotted over the Baltic.

Nausėda was calm as they resumed moments later.

"As you can see - everything works perfectly. I can confirm that our plane was in the air in less than 15 minutes," he said.

