World Panic at the NATO headquarters due to the Russian aircraft VIDEO Spanish Prime Minster, Pedro Sánchez, and President of Lithuania, Gitanas Nausėda, were interrupted during a press conference at the NATO air base in Lithuania. Thursday, July 8, 2021 | 16:14

That happened in the moment when the alarms announced that the Russian plane was spotted over the Baltic.



Nausėda was calm as they resumed moments later.



"As you can see - everything works perfectly. I can confirm that our plane was in the air in less than 15 minutes," he said.