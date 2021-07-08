World UN Security Council: Refrain from violence The United Nations Security Council condemned the assassination of Haitian President Jovenel Moïse and called on all parties in the country to remain calm. Source: Tanjug Thursday, July 8, 2021 | 07:45 Tweet Share Tanjug/AP Photo/Joseph Odelyn

In last night's statement, the Council called on all political actors in Haiti to refrain from any acts of violence and incitement to violence, and also requested that the perpetrators be brought to justice, Reuters reports.



It was also announced that the Security Council will discuss the assassination of the President of Haiti at a closed-door meeting today.



UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres, US President Joseph Biden and numerous world leaders yesterday also strongly condemned the assassination of President Moïse.



"The perpetrators of this crime must be brought to justice. The United Nations will continue to support the Government and the people of Haiti," Guterres spokesman Stephane Dujarric said.



After the meeting with her colleague from Haiti, U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations, Linda Thomas-Greenfield, said that "those responsible for this heinous act must be brought to justice."



President Moïse was killed by unknown assailants last night at his private residence, and his wife Martine Marie Étienne Joseph, who was also wounded in the attack, is in critical condition and has been taken to a Miami hospital.