World After the assassination of the president, the shooting lasted all night long Four suspects in the assassination of Haitian President Jovenel Moïse were killed in a clash with security forces, and at least two more were arrested by police Source: Tanjug Thursday, July 8, 2021 | 07:25 Tanjug/AP Photo/Joseph Odelyn

After the assassination of the president, the shooting lasted all night. The suspects were killed and arrested, but not all. Some cops were held hostage.



Security forces are still fighting some of the remaining suspects in the state capital Port-au-Prince, reports the BBC.



"Four suspects were killed and two were arrested. Three police officers who were taken hostage were released," a police official told reporters.



He explained that the suspects were located and surrounded after they left the crime scene, and that since then the police have been fighting with them and that they will be killed or captured.



President Moïse was killed by unknown assailants last night at his private residence, and his wife Martine Marie Étienne Joseph, who was also wounded in the attack, is in critical condition and has been taken to a Miami hospital.