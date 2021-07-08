World US Embassy targeted Three rockets were fired last night towards the U.S. Embassy in Baghdad, the Iraqi army announced early this morning. Source: Beta - AFP Thursday, July 8, 2021 | 07:15 Tweet Share Tanjug/AP Photo/Susannah George, File

The latest attack came after several attempted assaults on the U.S. facilities in Iraq.



The American defense system C-RAM was active during the night, the Iraqi army stated, and added that the rockets did not hit the embassy, but fell near it in the so-called green zone of Baghdad, where the embassies are located.



There were no casualties in the attack.



On Wednesday, 14 rockets were fired at a U.S. military base in western Iraq. There are about 2.500 U.S. troops in Iraq as part of an international coalition against jihadists. Since the arrival of Joseph Biden in the White House, several dozen attacks have been carried out on convoys of Iraqi logistics of the international military coalition or on the military bases where American soldiers are situated.



U.S. forces attribute the attacks to pro-Iranian groups.