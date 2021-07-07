World The hostage crisis in Russia is over VIDEO One person arrested after he broke into the branch of Sberbank in the Siberian city of Tyumen, Russia, today, and took three people hostage. Source: B92, Tanjug Wednesday, July 7, 2021 | 10:30 Tweet Share Ilustracija, foto: EPA-EFE/YURI KOCHETKOV

According to the officials, about 50 people were then evacuated from the residential building on the ground floor where Sberbank branch is located.



According to Sputnik, the suspect claimed that he was allegedly armed with a "dangerous object", demanding money.



Police, special units, negotiators, as well as ambulance crews were on the site.



"According to preliminary information, the five-storey building of Sberbank was under siege. Three workers were taken hostage," a spokesman for the competent services said earlier.