World You can't endure heat? Everything will change, people are not aware what awaits them! Climate change isn’t just coming for Europe. It’s coming for the European Union, according to the Brussels portal Politico. Source: B92 Tuesday, July 6, 2021 | 12:50 Tweet Share EPA-EFE/MICHAEL REYNOLDS

"Europe’s north will struggle with floods and fires, even with warming at the lowest end of expectations while the south will be hammered by drought, urban heat and agricultural decline, driving a wedge into one of the European Union’s biggest political fault lines", portal Politico claims.



These are the major finding from a POLITICO survey of more than 100 scientific papers and interviews with climate scientists.



Also, as it is stated, they had a brief insight into the draft of the next report by the U.N. Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC), a 4.200-page study, which will be presented at the international panel on climate change organized by the United Nations.



According to the draft report, which will be officially released next year, huge and drastic climate phenomena, are predicted, particularly in poor countries.



"The world’s leading climate scientists warn that billions of people are at risk of chronic water scarcity, tens of millions exposed to hunger and places near the equator will experience unsurvivable heat, unless steps are taken to build up defenses against climate shocks and cut emissions fast", the study predicts.



Just because things may be worse somewhere else doesn’t mean Europe is safe, the Politico portal states.



“The whole European population doesn’t have a good understanding of this yet,” said Piers Forster, director of the Priestley International Center for Climate at Leeds University.



“They don’t know how climate change will affect them personally.” Forster, who is a lead author on a section of the IPCC report, was commenting climate change.



The latest science reveals that everywhere in Europe will change — especially if appropriate countermeasures are not taken immediately.



The last dramatic situation in Europe happened in 2003, when "European cities cooked their people" because the highest temperatures ever measured were recorded in August, and the heat wave lasted for weeks. It is estimated that around 80.000 people died in the EU.



According to future scenarios, such summer weather conditions will become commonplace, and millions of people will be endangered.



In addition, the psychological problem is growing, experts warn - and their claims are supported by data that suicides doubled in Moscow during a heat wave in 2010, while in Spain, incidents of domestic violence and women being murdered by their partners jump when the temperature goes over 34 degrees.



Hot nights bring climate insomnia.



Politico also warns of the fact that most people in the EU live in cities, making their homes in giant, heat-concentrating concrete crucibles, which are typically 5 to 10 degrees warmer than the surrounding countryside.



If little is done to reduce global emissions, Europe’s cities could warm 6 to 10 degrees on top of that.



The south of the EU will see the greatest increases. In Rome and other Mediterranean cities, the heat will become so intense that traditional architectural systems relying on natural ventilation will no longer function.



Moreover, there is another problem. EU residents are migrating to cities, and the population of Europeans is getting older, which means they are more sensitive to temperature shocks. This again means the possibility of more deaths.



If temperatures rise by another three degrees, 200 million people in Europe but also in the UK will be at risk of getting heat stroke.



According to expert estimates, if nothing changes, 95,000 Europeans will die every year as a result of the heat, which is 30 times more than the current average.



If warming reaches 3 degrees, 200 million Europeans, not only in the south, but many in the north and the U.K., will live at high risk of heat stress.



Without rapid changes to the built environment, the EU says extreme heat could kill 95.000 Europeans every year, more than 30 times the current average rate.