Orbán "nailed" EU, "Grant Serbia EU membership" published in the German "Bild" PHOTO

Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán paid for a full-page advertisement outlining its EU vision, entitled "On the future of the European Union", and the seventh point reads: "Serbia should be admitted to the EU".



Seven Hungarian proposals for the EU were first published in the Croatian media and caused sharp reactions not only of the Croatian but also of the general public. The media reported that it was very unusual for an advertisement of one EU member to appear in the newspapers of another EU member. It was also stated that almost no one wanted to publish Orban's ad.



Among the proposals of the Hungarian government, we remind you, is a strong opposition to the creation of a "European empire", and in addition, it is required for Serbia to be granted EU membership.

Hungary's proposals on the future of the EU

The paid advertisement contains seven proposals backed by Hungary, and we are publishing these proposals in order:



1. In Brussels, they are building such a superstate for which no one has given authorization. We say "no" to the European empire.



2. Integration is a means, not an end in itself. The EU's Basic Treaties should delete the goal of "an ever closer union between the peoples of Europe" 3. Decisions should be made by elected leaders, not international NGOs! We say “no” to outsourcing the rule of law.



4. The strength of European integration is provided by common economic successes. If we cannot be more successful together than individually, then that is the end of the European Union.



5. The next decade will be a period of dangerous challenges: we are threatened by mass migrations and pandemics. We must protect the people of Europe.



6. We must restore European democracy. The European Parliament has proved to be a dead end: it represents only its own ideological and institutional interests. The roles of national parliaments need to be improved.



7. Serbia should be admitted into the European Union.