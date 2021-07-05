World After 24 victims and 121 missing persons: The building completely demolished VIDEO The remains of a partially collapsed building in Miami were demolished to the ground on Sunday night due to the possible arrival of tropical storm Elsa. Source: Tanjug Monday, July 5, 2021 | 09:45 Tweet Share Foto: Tanjug/AP Photo/Lynne Sladky

Meteorologists announce that tropical storm Elsa will reach the west coast of Florida today and tomorrow.



After the collapse of a residential building in Miami 11 days ago, killing at least 24 people and 121 people listed as missing, the mayor of Daddy County, Daniella Levine Coffee, said that the rescue operation would continue after the final demolition of the building, Reuters reports.



Authorities confirmed that residents of the buildings in the immediate vicinity of the demolished 12-storey building will not have to evacuate, but they were recommended to stay in their apartments during the demolition operation and turn off the air conditioners due to dust.



The celebration of Independence Day in Miami was canceled, and the investigation still did not provide an answer to the question as to what caused the demolition of the 12-storey building, but the engineers pointed out the structural deficiencies that could have caused this accident.