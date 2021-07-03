World Petitions, pressures and "disrespectful silence" There are no significant changes in the relations between Russia and USA after the summit of the leaders of the two countries in Geneva, Ambassador Antonov said Source: B92 Saturday, July 3, 2021 | 23:08 Tweet Share Shutterstock/ rawf8

There are no significant changes in the relations between Russia and the United States of America after the summit of the leaders of the two countries in Geneva, said the Russian ambassador to Washington, Anatoly Antonov.



But, he says - only ten days have passed. He added that the policy of U.S. pressuring Russia will continue.



"It would be reckless of me to talk today that there have already been some cardinal tectonic shifts in Russian-American relations. Ten days have passed, today is the eleventh day that I am in America," the ambassador said in a show on You Tube "Solovyov Live".



Sputnik reminds that the ambassador returned to Washington after the summit, as well as his American colleague to Moscow, as a result of the agreement between the two presidents. Namely, they previously left their missions and returned to the capitals due to the crisis in the relations between the two countries.



According to him, Moscow understands that the policy of American pressure on Moscow will continue, primarily on the issue of human rights. "It is obvious to me that the policy of pressure will continue. It is obvious to me that the issue of human rights will have a central place when it comes to topics that will disrupt Russian-American relations," he said.



According to him, there is a consensus in the U.S. Congress on the issue of a harsh attitude towards Russia. He added that upon his return to America, he sent requests for meetings to the Senate and Congress, but received either "no" or "disrespectful silence" in response.



He said that he had several meetings in the White House and the State Department, but that he simply could not fulfill some orders of the Russian Ministry of Foreign Affairs because they did not receive him. As he said, Moscow is ready to work on the normalization of relations with Washington.



"We are trying to create a situation in which it would be difficult to forget what our presidents were talking about. We are trying to put into practice what our leaders have demonstrated. "As far as we are concerned, we are ready for that," he said.