World An Israeli ship attacked with unknown weapons An Israeli ship in the Indian Ocean was attacked with unknown weapons. Source: B92 Saturday, July 3, 2021 | 19:40 Tweet Share Shutterstock/ Artem Kniaz

The information is transmitted by the Lebanese television Mayadeen, referring to "reliable sources" who were said to be familiar with the situation, writes Sputnik.



Sources said that a fire broke out on the ship and that the merchant vessel was "hit by an unknown weapon". No group claimed responsibility for the reported incident.



Sources also hinted that the ship was attacked as it was moving from the port of Jeddah in Saudi Arabia towards the coast of the Emirate.



Correspondent of Axios from Tel Aviv, Barak Ravid, reported that a high-ranking Israeli official confirmed to him that the target ship was owned by an Israeli businessman. It is not clear what the Israeli vessel was doing in the Saudi port. The two countries do not maintain formal diplomatic relations, and Riyadh refused to sign an agreement with Tel Aviv, if the latter does not agree with the proposal to create a Palestinian state from 2002.



The incident comes amid long-running regional tensions between Iran and Israel, as well as attacks and attempts to mutually sabotage commercial shipping.

Information is being checked

Israeli military officials are checking the information about the attack on the Israeli cargo ship by Iranian forces, Israeli television N12 reported today.



The crew was not injured and the ship was not significantly damaged, N12 reports, citing unnamed sources in the Israeli Ministry of Defense.



The merchant ship was on the route from the Saudi port of Jeddah to the United Arab Emirates, Reuters reports.