World Why WHO will never reveal the origin of the virus? We need a team as for Chernobyl As WHO prepares for a new investigation into the origins of the coronavirus, more scientists believe that the United Nations shouldn't conduct the investigation Source: B92 Friday, July 2, 2021 | 12:45 Tweet Share Foto: EPA-EFE/ROMAN PILIPEY

Namely, numerous experts, many of whom are connected with the World Health Organization, believe that political tensions between the United States and China make that investigation impossible and that the answers they might come to would not be credible.



They believe that, instead of an investigation led by the WHO, an international team should be created that would issue an independent analysis, something like the team that investigated the Chernobyl nuclear catastrophe from 1986, writes the AP agency.



The first investigation, led by WHO and Chinese teams, concluded in March that the virus that caused the pandemic most likely "transmitted" from animals to humans, and that the variant that the coronavirus leaked from a laboratory in Wuhan was unlikely.



The next phase of the investigation, as previously announced, should focus on the first cases of coronavirus in humans, but also on bats from which the virus is thought to have been transmitted to the human population.



However, now the idea of the "leak" of the virus from the laboratory in Wuhan has resurfaced, and it was fueled by none other than US President Joe Biden when he ordered the US secret services to investigate that possibility as well.



Earlier this month, Executive Director of WHO Health Emergencies Programme, Dr Michael Ryan said that WHO is intensively preparing for the next phase of the investigation into the origin of the coronavirus, but the AP points out that they do not have the power to force China to cooperate.



That is why many believe that the new investigation is doomed to failure, some of them even work in the WHO, and say that it would have to be changed through international acts in order to give that world health body the power to order China do anything.



It has been recalled that the authorities in Beijing even made it difficult to issue permits to the WHO team to enter China in the first place.



Richard Ebright, a molecular biologist at Rutgers University, called the entire WHO investigation a farce and pointed out that the question of whether the virus came out of the laboratory or was transmitted from animals to humans has long ceased to be a scientific issue.