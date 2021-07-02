World Only one man said: "I like it, because of the seventh point" Czech President, Miloš Zeman, said that he liked the plan of the Hungarian PM Orbán, for the reform of the Union, due to the request for Serbia to join the EU. Source: B92, Beta Friday, July 2, 2021 | 12:36 Tweet Share Foto: EPA-EFE/ MARTIN DIVISEK

It concerns a paid advertisement of the Hungarian Government, which it seems that no European newspaper wanted to publish except the Croatian 'Vecernji list', which provoked numerous and strong reactions.



"I like and agree with the last point, which says that Serbia should become an EU member. I see Viktor from time to time and our views are very similar," Zeman said in an interview published today by the Czech daily Mladá fronta Dnes (Young Front Today).



As a reminder, in that paid advertisement, which consists of seven points, Orbán "nailed" the EU with six points, with which he has been in conflict for months. The seventh point refers to Serbia and simply reads: Serbia should be admitted to the EU as soon as possible.