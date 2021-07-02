World Turkey "on its feet" PHOTO Turkey has decided to withdraw from the Istanbul Convention on the Prevention of Violence against Women: USA: "Deeply Disappointing". Protests in the streets. Source: Tanjug Friday, July 2, 2021 | 10:10 Tweet Share Tanjug/AP Photo/Kemal Aslan

U.S. State Department Spokesperson Ned Price said Turkey's move was a step backwards for international efforts to end violence against women, Reuters reported.



Meanwhile, thousands of people took to the streets of Turkey's largest cities to protest Turkey's withdrawal from the Istanbul Convention.

Tanjug/AP Photo/Kemal Aslan

Protesters in central Istanbul carried signs reading "We are not giving up on the Istanbul Convention. It is not over for us."



Protests were also held in the coastal city of Izmir, the capital Ankara and other cities, with a massive police presence, HINA reports.

Tanjug/AP Photo/Kemal Aslan

"Turkey has turned backwards for 10 years when it comes to women's rights," said Amnesty International Secretary-General Agnès Callamard, calling Ankara's decision a "reckless and dangerous message" because the abusers could have escaped punishment.



Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan announced a decision to withdraw from the convention in March, and that decision came into force on Thursday. "Turkey's withdrawal from the international treaty on the prevention of violence against women is not a step backwards," the Turkish President said earlier today, defending the move.



"Some circles are trying to portray our withdrawal from the Istanbul Convention as a step backwards in our fight against violence against women," Erdogan said.



"Our struggle did not begin with the Istanbul Convention and will not end with our withdrawal from that agreement," Erdogan said at a rally in Ankara.