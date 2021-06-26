World "You have to realize - we will continue" President of Azerbaijan, Ilham Aliyev, stated that the Azerbaijani army will grow in number and that the process of purchasing modern equipment has started. Source: Sputnik Saturday, June 26, 2021 | 21:57 Tweet Share Ilustracija: Profimedia

"Armenia should understand that Azerbaijan will continue to strengthen, there is no doubt about that. In addition, our military power will increase. After the war, appropriate instructions were given, new agreements were signed, and the process of purchasing new weapons and equipment based on modern structural reforms of our armed forces have been approved. I can say that the number of our armed forces and army in general will increase," Aliyev said at a meeting with a group of leaders and military personnel of the Azerbaijani army on the occasion of the country's Armed Forces Day in Baku, Sputnik reported.



According to him, Baku will grow its military strength by correctly analyzing the results and course of the Second Karabakh War."



"On the other hand, if Armenia does not give up its hostile policy towards us, it will not only fail to renew its broken army, but also its economic activity," the Azerbaijani president added.



He also added that it is necessary to form a working group for demarcation with Armenia and to start preparatory works for the peace agreement.



"Armenia has only one way to develop - to establish normal relations with its neighbors and to give up territorial claims, and not to use the word 'Nagorno-Karabakh' at all. Since there is no territorial unit called 'Nagorno-Karabakh', there is no concept of Nagorno-Karabakh conflict. I have spoken about it many times and I want to say once again that the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict has been resolved and Armenia should accept that and work with us to determine the borders," Aliyev said.



At the end of September 2020, fighting continued in Nagorno-Karabakh, which was a continuation of a long-lasting conflict in which there were casualties among the civilian population.



The parties tried several times to conclude a truce, but in the end the tripartite agreement reached on the night of November 10 was successful.



With the mediation of Moscow, Azerbaijan and Armenia agreed to completely cease fire and exchange prisoners and the bodies of the dead.



Yerevan also handed over the Kalbajar, Lachin and Agdam districts to Baku. In addition, Russian peacekeepers are stationed in the region.