This is how the Czech Republic looks like after a tornado: This is hell PHOTO / VIDEO

Source: B92, Tanjug, index.hr Friday, June 25, 2021 | 08:38

At least 200 people were injured in the tornado that hit the southern part of the Czech Republic last night, and it was confirmed that there were dead.

According to the latest information, three people were killed, but it is feared that the number is not final.



Seven municipalities were found on the route of the tornado, and the province of South Morava was hit the hardest, Reuters reports.



Wind gusts also reached 322 kilometers when the tornado reached the fourth level, which is the strongest in the last few decades.

BREAKING: Tornado causes major damage in the Czech Republic pic.twitter.com/TdSm87Z4gG — BNO News (@BNONews) June 24, 2021

Photos on social media show destroyed cars, houses and churches without roofs, broken windows and uprooted trees.

My heartfelt sympathy to the people of #hodonin. Tornado in the neighboring Czech Republic! 🙏🙏🙏 https://t.co/QMIlJdn2pm — Jason's Lil girl 🔪🔪 Jamie voorhees💀💀 (@Jamievoorhees6) June 25, 2021

Some houses were flooded, and all competent services were engaged.



According to Deputy Mayor Marek Babis, half of the village of Hrušky in the Breclav region was razed to the ground by a tornado.

1 dead, hundreds injured by rare tornado in Czech Republic https://t.co/ZphSwAc0uq — Talk 1370 (@TALK1370) June 25, 2021

South Moravian Governor Jan Grolich said he convened the crisis headquarters late last night. “This is hell,” he said.



Czech village DESTROYED by Tornado - Several Dead!

A massive tornado has ripped through the Czech Republic, wreaking a huge amount of devastation. Several people have been killed and dozens injured, according to local media. pic.twitter.com/akuJMvJgGo — Santhosh (@UNIT_OF_BHARAT) June 25, 2021

Assistance is coming from all over the country and neighboring Austria. Interior Minister Jan Hamáček announced on Twitter that the situation in the affected areas was serious and that rescue teams were on the ground.