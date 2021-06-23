World "So, who's lying?" Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova accused the British Ministry of Defense and the British Embassy in Moscow of spreading lies. Source: Tanjug Wednesday, June 23, 2021 | 22:30 Tweet Share TANJUG/ Russian Defense Ministry Press Service via AP

It is about the incident in the Black Sea when the British destroyer sailed into Russian territorial waters.



She compared the official statements of the British side and the allegations of the BBC journalist who was aboard the British destroyer at the time of the incident and confirmed that the ship intentionally entered Russian territorial waters, reports TASS.



"So, who's lying: the British Ministry of Defense, a British BBC journalist or the British Embassy in Moscow? Here's the answer. This time it's the British Ministry of Defense and the British Embassy. London has lost its manners. I advise the British partners to knock if they want to ‘peacefully enter’ next time," Zaharova wrote on her Telegram channel.



Moscow announced today that the British destroyer entered the territorial waters of Russia and that the Russian Black Sea Fleet fired several warning shots.



On the other hand, London claims that the ship passed through Ukrainian territorial waters in accordance with international law, rejecting Russia's allegations that the Russian navy fired warning shots.