World Strong earthquake hits Greece; there are no reports yet A 5.9 magnitude earthquake hit the Dodecanese Islands in Greece and the border area with Turkey today, the European-Mediterranean Seismological Center announced Source: Tanjug Tuesday, June 22, 2021 | 07:23

According to the statement, the epicenter of the earthquake was in the Aegean Sea at a depth of 2 km, Reuters reports.



So far, there are no reports of possible victims or material damage.



Efthimios Lekas, Professor of geology and President of the Organization for Planning and Protection against Earthquakes, said in a conversation with the Greek media that he was "surprised" by the earthquake.



Speaking to OREN, he said that a large number of earthquakes were recorded in that area last month, and seismologists believed that the soil had calmed down.



Asked if this was the "main" earthquake, he pointed out that "we can never be 100 percent sure".



"However, for the most part, we are sure that there will be no more tremors in that area. I think we are entering a period of soil settling," Professor Lekas pointed out, as reported by the "Newsbeast.gr" portal.