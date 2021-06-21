World The European Union has decided: We are extending sanctions on Russia The EU Council renewed the sanctions against the Russian Federation until June 23 next year, introduced in response to the annexation of Crimea and Sevastopol. Source: Tanjug Monday, June 21, 2021 | 12:00 Tweet Share Foto: EPA-EFE/Stephanie Lecocq

The European Union sees this as illegal and a violation of international law.



Restrictive measures currently in place include imports of EU products originating in Crimea or Sevastopol, as well as infrastructure or financial investments and tourist services in Crimea or Sevastopol.



EU sanctions also apply to the export of certain goods and technologies to Crimean companies or for use in Crimea in the transport, telecommunications and energy sectors.



Other EU measures in force in response to the crisis in Ukraine include economic sanctions targeted at certain sectors of the Russian economy and individual restrictive measures.



The sanctions were first introduced in June 2014 in response to EU attempts to deliberately undermine Ukraine's territorial integrity and destabilize the country.