World What is Putin afraid of and why should journalists "stop asking questions"? VIDEO Unpleasant questions addressed to Biden and Putin, journalists asked to stop with questions, avoiding answers... This is what addressing the media looked like. Thursday, June 17, 2021 | 12:27

Putin and Biden met yesterday in Geneva. Before the beginning of the summit, the Russian president stated that there are many issues in the relations between the two countries. However, journalists also had many questions after the meeting. Neither Vladimir Putin nor Joe Biden seemed to be thrilled with such a situation.



During Putin's solo press conference after the "historic" meeting, ABC News journalist Rachel Scott "confronted" Russian President Vladimir Putin - because of his pressure on political opponents.



"The list of your political opponents who are dead, detained or in prison is long, and now you have prevented anyone who supports (Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny) from running for office," said Rachel Scott.



Then she asked, "So my question is, Mr. President, what are you so afraid of?" Although President Putin tried to avoid a direct answer to this question, stating that the organization founded by Alexei Navalny was extremist, as well as referring to the protests "Black lives matter", emphasizing that there were "riots" and "destruction" in the United States, Rachel Scott was determined to get an answer.



She refused Putin's evasion, openly telling the Russian leader: "You did not answer my question, sir."



As she further stated, Putin's political opponents are dead, in prison, or poisoned. She asked if that sent a message that Putin did not want a fair political fight.



Putin then called for an attack on the US Capitol on January 6, drawing parallels with the arrested protesters and Putin's political opponents imprisoned in Russia. "As for who kills and throws in jail, people came to the US Congress with political demands. They face up to 20, maybe 25 years in prison," Putin said.



Putin added that they were called domestic terrorists and that they were accused of other crimes.

On the other hand, US President Joe Biden was harsh towards the journalists before the take-off of his plane from Geneva. Under pressure to answer what he achieved during the meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin, Biden told reporters that they never asked a positive question.



As the U.S. President pointed out - it seems you need to have a "negative attitude" to be a journalist. However, he did not succeed in dissuading the journalists from insisting on the answer, so in the end he answered with a short "we will see" stattement.



Although Biden's team asked reporters to stop questioning the president, Biden went on to apologize for being "short and wise," and then called reporters "the brightest people in the country."