World "ALERT, ALERT"; "This is not a sunset but a bomb" PHOTO / VIDEO Armistice in the Gaza Strip broken: Israel bombed Hamas positions last night. Source: Blic Wednesday, June 16, 2021 | 07:15 Tweet Share Foto: EPA-EFE/MOHAMMED SABER

The Israeli side claims that the attacks are a response to flammable balloons, better known as "balloon bombs", launched from Palestinian territory, the BBC reports, adding that the initial trigger for the bombing was a gathering of Jewish ultra-rightists allowed by the new Israeli government.



It is the first major conflict since a truce was struck on May 21, after days of international pressure to end the 11-day bloodshed. The attacks killed more than 250 people, including 68 children, most of them in Gaza.



The latest explosions were heard on Wednesday, in the early hours, reports "Blic", according to the BBC.



The radio station of the Palestinian movement Hamas also reported that an Israeli fighter plane attacked a Palestinian training camp in Gaza, Reuters reported.

Horrific pictures and footage of the bombing are circulating on social networks, with comments "it's happening again", "wake up", "Israel is dropping bombs again".

Several "balloon bombs" were sent from Gaza a few hours earlier, which caused about 20 fires in communities near the border, the Israeli fire service announced.

The Israeli Defense Forces (IDF) says their fighter jets hit Hamas-run military units in the city of Khan Yunis in the Gaza Strip.

A Hamas spokesman announced on Twitter that the Palestinians would continue their "brave resistance" and defend their rights "until the occupier is expelled from our entire country."

The sound of #Israeli military drones can be heard , state of fear in #Gaza tonight as the Israeli airstrikes have renewed, Israeli warplanes attacked 2 #Hamas military sites in response to sending incendiary balloons that caused fires in southern #Israel. pic.twitter.com/yrTWikmiMX — Rushdi Abualouf (@Rushdibbc) June 15, 2021

It is unknown at this time whether there were any casualties or injuries in the attack.



The initial trigger for a new conflict is, according to the BBC, a march of Jewish Utra-Nationalists in East Jerusalem on Tuesday, marking the conquest of the part of the city in the Six Day War in 1967, which was perceived as a potential threat to Hamas, a militant group in Gaza.



Skirmishes have already begun, and Israeli police fired rubber bullets at Palestinians protesting against the march of Jewish ultranationalists in the Arab quarters in Jerusalem, reports the "Guardian".

מצעד הדגלים בירושלים | חברי הכנסת שלמה קרעי מהליכוד ויו"ר הציונות הדתית בצלאל סמוטריץ' רוקדים בשער שכם@yaara_shapira pic.twitter.com/jObc3KfYkH — כאן חדשות (@kann_news) June 15, 2021

At one point, several dozen Jewish young men chanted, "Death to the Arabs." Palestinian health workers said Israeli police wounded more than 30 Palestinians who were protesting.