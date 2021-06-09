World EU: We will not follow Biden in the Western Balkans Following Biden's statement on expanding the scope of emergency measures in the WB, the EU declared itself and confirmed that it would not follow in sanctions. Source: Sputnik Wednesday, June 9, 2021 | 16:33 Tweet Share EPA-EFE/STEPHANIE LECOCQ

On the occasion of the executive order of the President of the USA, Joseph Biden, on the expansion of emergency measures in the Western Balkans, the officials in Brussels say that the EU has its obligations towards partners in the region, and that sanctions are not part of the current European policy in the Western Balkans.



"Our engagement in the region is very strong. Talks about potential sanctions are not on the agenda. Any decision on this must be made unanimously by all member states. At the moment, this is not being discussed when it comes to partners in the Western Balkans," EU spokesperson Peter Stano stated.



Asked by the media in Brussels to comment on Biden's signing of a decree extending US sanctions on individuals and organizations from the Western Balkans in order to "ensure stability and security in the region", Stano said that the EU does not comment on US administration decisions and has its own policy pertaining to the partners in the Western Balkans.



He reminds that the commitment to the region is one of the basic points of the EU agenda, as well as that regular talks are held with the leaders of the Western Balkans on the problems of the region, Tanjug reported.