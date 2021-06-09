World How Macron got slapped, viewed from a different angle VIDEO French President Emmanuel Macron was slapped in the face during an official visit to the Drome department in southeastern France. Source: B92 Wednesday, June 9, 2021 | 10:04 Tweet Share EPA-EFE/PHILIPPE DESMAZES / POOL MAXPPP OUT

A new video posted on social media shows a different angle of attack on Macron.



The new video shows the French President running towards the citizens with a mask, accompanied by two people from the security. Macron approached the fence and grabbed one of the gathered people by the arm, after which he slapped him.



Disconcerted Macron reflexively moves to the side, and the members of the security drag him towards the car.



In this recording, a bang is heard. One security member immediately took the president to safety, while others knocked the attacker to the ground.



Soon after, the police arrived, and the man who slapped Macron was taken to the police station. At that moment, the gathered citizens support Macron and invite him to take pictures.