World Norway will conduct "crude" tests; Scientists against: Reactions - fatal Norway will conduct "crude" tests on Whales of the Minke (Balaenoptera acutorostrata) species. Source: Tanjug Tuesday, June 8, 2021 | 11:39 Tweet Share Foto-ilustracija: Profimedia

It will be carried out, although scientists from that country, as well as from all over the world, oppose that idea, because these experiments could seriously injure animals.



Plans to capture and perform six-hour sound tests on young whales should take place in Norway, despite opposition from as many as 50 international scientists and wildlife experts, who believe the idea is "totally unacceptable" and could cause enormous stress to animals, The Guardian writes.



In the north of Norway near the island of Vestvagoiy, whales migrate every year in search of food on their way to the far north, and it is there that one mile long nets are set up where during one or two seasons, about a dozen young whales will be caught and kept for experimentation, it is confirmed by the Norwegian administration.



The petition against this cruel plan collected as many as 59.000 signatures. Susan Millward, director of the marine animal program at the Institute for the Protection of Animals, believes that this endeavor is not worth the risk, considering that it is already known from previous experiments how whales react to different sounds.



"If whales get upset, they will defend themselves with enormous force and that could be extremely dangerous for humans. Since whales are otherwise very unpredictable, their reaction will be completely disastrous for researchers, especially those in the water," Millward added.