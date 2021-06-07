World Had world leaders known that last year? VIDEO A report by U.S. intelligence that appeared in the media regarding the origin of the coronavirus "raised dust" in the world public. Source: B92 Monday, June 7, 2021 | 11:45 Tweet Share EPA-EFE/ MARKO DJOKOVIC

Namely, the document states that the coronavirus "leaked" from the Institute of Virology in the Chinese city of Wuhan.



China has vehemently denied the allegations, and Scott Gottlieb, the former head of the Food and Drug Administration, recently added additional fuel to the fire.



Namely, he said in a statement for the media that one of the leading American epidemiologists, Dr Anthony Fauci, did not reject the hypothesis that the coronavirus "escaped" from the laboratory.



Gottlieb points out that Fauci introduced world leaders to the hypothesis about the escape of this infection from the laboratory in Wuhan last year, since he was at the meeting of the World Health Assembly. He then admitted that the strain of the virus looked "unusual", Gottlieb revealed, as reported by "Sputnik".