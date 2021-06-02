World German "Nein" for two Russian planes The German air traffic control service refused to allow the flights of two Russian S7 planes, it was announced from the headquarters of the Russian company. Source: Tanjug Wednesday, June 2, 2021 | 08:59 Tweet Share Foto: EPA-Efe/Mast Irham

"The flights of our planes on the Moscow-Berlin and Berlin-Moscow routes have been canceled, because the German authorities did not give approval," it is stated in the announcement S7, which is transmitted by TASS.



All passengers from the canceled flights will be reimbursed, the Russian company S7 confirmed.