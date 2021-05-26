World She had also "confessed" VIDEO After the video clip of Roman Protashevic, in which he admits that he organized protests in Belarus, a video of his girlfriend doing the same was published. Source: Blic Wednesday, May 26, 2021 | 12:04 Tweet Share Tanjug/AP Photo/File

Namely, Sofia Sapega, otherwise a Russian citizen, was arrested when Protashevic was arrested, when the plane on the flight Athens-Vilnius was redirected to Minsk, where they were both detained.



A clip released on the pro-government channel on the "Telegram" application on Tuesday shows a woman sitting on a chair, saying that she is Sofia Sapega, the 23-year-old partner of opposition activist Roman Protashevic.



She also admits that she ran a channel on "Telegram" called "Black Book of Belarus", which releases private information about the Belarussian law enforcement officers, a crime for which she could spent 15 years in prison", "Blic" reported.



A video of Sapega's "confession" was published a day after Protashevic appeared in a similar clip from detention, also "admitting" that he organized mass demonstrations in Belarus last year. His family and friends claim that this was forced. Dmitry Protashevic, the activist's father, said that his son's nose was most likely broken.



Sviatlana Tsikhanouskaya, the leader of the Belarusian opposition, who herself was forced to record a similar video, said that it was almost certain that Roman's "confession" came under "physical and moral pressure".



In the video of Sapega, she does not look hurt, but her mother Anna Dudic said that she looks "scared" and that she does not speak in the usual way, the "Daily Mail" reported.