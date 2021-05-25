World It's been confirmed: Historical agreement in sight; What will be "on the table"? The first meeting between Russian and US presidents Vladimir Putin and Joe Biden will be organized on June 16 in Geneva, Switzerland, the White House announced. Source: B92, Jutarnji list Tuesday, May 25, 2021 | 23:37 Tweet Share EPA/MAXIM SHIPENKOV

"The presidents will discuss a number of problems in order to restore the predictability and stability of American-Russian relations," spokesperson Jen Psaki said, as "Jutarnji list" reports.



Biden said earlier that he wanted Putin to stop interfering in the American elections and to stop Russian cyber attacks on US networks.



Washington also expects Putin to stop threatening Ukraine's sovereignty and to release imprisoned Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny.



Earlier this month, Reuters announced that the United States and Russia do not expect a major turnaround at the summit and that the two countries are not ready to make concessions. Earlier, the White House cautiously announced that Biden wanted to "rearrange" relations with Putin, and US officials saw their direct meeting as an opportunity to balance what they call former President Donald Trump's flattering attitude towards the Russian leader.



Russian officials commented for Reuters that they would hear Biden directly at the summit, after, according to a source close to the Russian government, vague messages from the American administration were released.



It should be reminded that Geneva was chosen among the cities that aspired to host the long-awaited meeting of the two leaders, and national security adviser Jake Sullivan should meet with his Russian counterpart this week and agree on all the details of the meeting between Putin and Biden.