World "New" Greta: "We are f***ed" VIDEO The most famous activist against climate change, Greta Thunberg, turned 18 in January and has now returned to the public spotlight, with a different vocabulary. Source: B92 Tuesday, May 25, 2021 | 12:32

Namely, in the latest video, she talks, as before, about our connection to nature that has been broken and about the millions of people who are dying from COVID-19, Ebola...



"Climate crises, environmental crises, as well as health crises are connected, but we no longer have that connection between them, we only see what is in front of our noses", says this activist, adding: "If we do not change, we are f***ed".