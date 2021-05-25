World 0

"New" Greta: "We are f***ed" VIDEO

The most famous activist against climate change, Greta Thunberg, turned 18 in January and has now returned to the public spotlight, with a different vocabulary.

Source: B92
Share
EPA-EFE/HAYOUNG JEON
EPA-EFE/HAYOUNG JEON

Namely, in the latest video, she talks, as before, about our connection to nature that has been broken and about the millions of people who are dying from COVID-19, Ebola...

"Climate crises, environmental crises, as well as health crises are connected, but we no longer have that connection between them, we only see what is in front of our noses", says this activist, adding: "If we do not change, we are f***ed".

Read more
Comments 0
Read
Send your comment

World

Maximum alert level raised "Level 4: Don't travel"

Organizer of the Olympic Games, Tokyo, is facing obstacles to hold the Games in 2021, after they were postponed in 2020 due to the outbreak of COVID-19 pandemic

World Tuesday, May 25, 2021 11:55 Comments: 0
EPA-EFE/ JIM LO SCALZO/ Ilustracija

"We are world giants"

Turkish President Erdogan says that for the first time in its history, his country exports fighter drones to an EU and NATO member

World Monday, May 24, 2021 21:01 Comments: 0
Foto: Epa / TOLGA BOZOGLU
page 1 of 14 go to page